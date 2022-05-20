Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.