Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT.