Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wythevi…