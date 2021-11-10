Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
