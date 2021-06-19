The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
