Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
