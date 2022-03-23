Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.