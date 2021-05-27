This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
