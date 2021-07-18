 Skip to main content
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

