Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

