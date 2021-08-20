Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
