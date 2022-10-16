Wytheville's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
