Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.