 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics