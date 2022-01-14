It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
