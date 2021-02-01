 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 11.4. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

