Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix …
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…