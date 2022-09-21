For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
