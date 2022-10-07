Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.