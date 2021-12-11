Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.