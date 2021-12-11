 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

