Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
