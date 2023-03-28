Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
