Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.