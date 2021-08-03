Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
