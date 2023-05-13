Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.