Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
