Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today…
This evening in Wytheville: Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degr…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville T…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…