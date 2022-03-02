 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

