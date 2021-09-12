Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.