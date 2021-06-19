 Skip to main content
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

