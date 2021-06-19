This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
