 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics