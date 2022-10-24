This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
