 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics