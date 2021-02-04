Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.