Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.