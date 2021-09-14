 Skip to main content
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

