Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

