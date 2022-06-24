Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.