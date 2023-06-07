Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.