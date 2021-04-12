Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will s…
This evening in Wytheville: Clear. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 75 …
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It should rea…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. T…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thundersto…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…