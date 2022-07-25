This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
