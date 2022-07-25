Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.