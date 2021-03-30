 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

