Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
