Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East.