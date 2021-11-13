Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half …
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…