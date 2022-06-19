Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.
