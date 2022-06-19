Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.