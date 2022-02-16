Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.