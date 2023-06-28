Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.