Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west.