Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
