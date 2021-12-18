Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
