Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

