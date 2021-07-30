Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Saturday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
