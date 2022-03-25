Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
