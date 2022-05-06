For the drive home in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
