May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

