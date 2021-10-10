Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.