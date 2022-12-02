This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wytheville people…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees…
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…