Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.